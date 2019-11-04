A year before 2020 election, a divided and ‘angry’ America

Washington (AFP) – America on Sunday kicked off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an “angry” Republican surge can deliver him a second term, and Democratic candidates battling for a chance to win back the White House.

The building clash — dramatically fueled by the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into Trump — virtually guarantees another year of division in a nation grown weary of such drama.

Trump told reporters on Sunday he is “very confident” of being reelected, saying: “We’re doing very well in the polls.”

But polling suggests that the United States couldn’t be much more divided.

The latest projection from a University of Virginia political science team points to a dead-even 2020 race, with each party leading in states totaling 248 electoral college votes — short of the 270 needed for election.

The division is reflected in the House, where a vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry passed almost entirely on party lines — more partisan than any of the three previous impeachment votes in US history.

But while every Republican in the House voted against the inquiry, Trump may be losing support in the broader public. A new poll shows half of Americans now believe he should be impeached and removed.

– ‘Mentally violent’ –

As the inquiry proceeds, Trump has lashed out in increasingly crude and personal terms.

Speaking Friday in Tupelo, Mississippi at one of the raucous political rallies he appears to thrive on, Trump called Democratic leaders “mentally violent” and said former vice president Joe Biden, a top Democratic candidate, was getting “slower and slower.”

Amid all the furor and flashy presidential showmanship, Democratic candidates have struggled for a share of the spotlight.

Anxiety has grown among some Democrats that a clear, strong challenger with mainstream appeal has yet to emerge from their huge field.

“Our number one goal is to get (Trump) out of office, but you don’t win elections by just being against someone,” Biden supporter Doug Wood said Sunday at a rally for the candidate in Virginia.

Trump’s unproven allegations that Biden and his son were somehow tainted by corruption in Ukraine has weighed on the former vice president, who took to Twitter Sunday to underscore the stakes in 2020.