A Unique Elementary School in North America

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a global impact, changing the ways that people around the world work, socialize and learn. The D.A.V. Montessori and Elementary School (DAVMES) was not spared and on March 13th, the school had to close. But that did not stop the DAVMES community from making sure students continued to learn and experienced spiritual growth.

Arti Khanna, the School director, stated, “Our school has modernized and transformed as we implemented a hybrid learning model that blends synchronous and asynchronous online learning – what this means is that students connect with teachers in real-time with technology like Zoom and FaceTime and in more passive ways through email and texts”.

DAVMES is completely invested in making sure students continue to learn and follow our 5Es of instruction – Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate and Evaluate. This means a real investment in leading digital technologies such as Stemscopes, Readworks, Flipgrid and Khan Academy.

It has been an unforgettable six weeks for the world, but after four weeks of online learning and having 100% attendance from the students, we could not be prouder of the results. Along with the academics, students enjoyed doing STEM based project like making a maze, a reading project by creating a setting from a story book and playing virtual sight words Bingo. And birthdays – while students cann’t celebrate these occasions with their friends at schools, the kids still connect with each other on birthdays to pass along their best wishes.

While the new model of instruction and learning hasn’t been perfect, kids are developing some very real-world skills such as working in a virtual setting, using digital technology and working independently to complete projects and assignments. None of this could be possible without the dedication of the DAVMES staff – making sure both the students and the parents are fully engaged and learning.

Would you like to know more about DAVMES or the enrollment process?

Visit us at www.davhouston.org and https://www.facebook.com/davmontessori/

Enrollment for 2020 -21 school year is now open. Please email your inquiries to info@davhouston.org