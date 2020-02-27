A Tribute in Memory of Kedaar Kumar

Beloved alumnus, musician, and staff member Kedaar Kumar (Class of ‘03) passed away recently at age 38. Most recently, Kedaar was an equipment room specialist in Academic Technology Facilities. He previously worked at Berklee as a lab monitor. All told, he spent more than five years as a treasured member of our staff.

Kedaar was a musician and music technologist, with experience ranging from electronic music, synthesis, and coding to VJ and projection-mapping work, audiovisual programming, and game development. He was equally at ease with music composition and production, sound effects, audio, and video software development in Max/MSP/Jitter, and virtual reality.

Michael Bierylo, chair of the Electronic Production and Design (EPD) Department who taught Kedaar during his time as a student, said, “Kedaar had a passion for technology and curiosity that he shared with everyone he met.” In his role at Berklee, Kedaar was often the unofficial ambassador for EPD. He encouraged students in all aspects of their work in the major, giving them the confidence to strive to reach their goals. For the students he hired and worked with in the equipment room, he helped them understand how a room filled with such complicated machines could become a rich playground for their sonic imagination.

Kedaar’s enthusiasm was infectious. He was a tour guide and teacher to many. He was an eager student, and soon after leaving Berklee, he began working in the game industry. As he discovered new ways that technology was used in music, he immersed himself in learning. To him, technology was like surfing; he was always looking for the next big wave and riding it as far as it would take him. His journey took him from sound synthesis to music coding, video programming, and performing, as well as to VR and immersive audio. Kedaar inspired those he encountered to be lifelong learners, and one of the lessons he left us with was to make time to learn about the things we love.

Those who knew and worked with Kedaar will remember his generous spirit and selfless sharing of his knowledge and time. Many students have remarked that he made them feel like a peer, and they looked to Kedaar for that extra bit of support in helping them navigate the lessons learned in class toward their practical application in the labs and studios. In his own way, Kedaar thought of everyone as special. Above all, he was quite humble. He accepted gratitude and praise with grace, and naturally found a way to acknowledge and connect with everyone he met. He was a team player and cared greatly about our community.

Kedaar studied music synthesis (now EPD) at Berklee from 1999 to 2003. Prior to his employment at Berklee, Kedaar held a variety of positions, including sound designer at Turbine Entertainment, composer and sound designer at Harmonix, and coach/instructor at NuVu Studios. Kedaar was also well known throughout the Boston electronic arts community, working as a freelance musician and technologist, participating in hackathons, and doing various projects at the Together Boston Music Festival and other community events.

A remembrance for Kedaar Kumar, beloved younger son of Dr. Rathna Kumar and the late Anil Kumar, and cherished brother of Chetan, will be held at Berklee on March 7 at 11:00 a.m. in the David Friend Recital Hall, 921 Boylston Street, Boston, Massachusetts. All are welcome. “For like the lightning to this field

Kedaar’s family, in association with the Berklee College, have established The Kedaar Kumar Endowed Scholarship, which will support Berklee students who are financially and academically deserving with the potential to make a significant contribution to society through music. If you would like to contribute to the scholarship fund in memory of Kedaar please visit https://www.berklee.edu/giving/tribute-memory-kedaar-kumar and use the drop down designation “A Tribute in Memory of Kedaar Kumar. If you would prefer to donate via check please note on the check the “Kedaar Kumar Scholarship” and send to – Berklee College of Music, c/o Quan Yao Lim,1140 Boylston Street MS-161 IA, Boston, MA 02115.