A doctor’s common-sense approach to heartburn relief

Indigestion is on the rise worldwide and is especially prevalent in the U.S. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, 60 million Americans suffer from heartburn at least once a month. While it’s a common issue for older people due to aging, it’s now a growing problem for younger adults as well, who report increasing bouts of indigestion, upset stomach, and anxious stomach, which may be linked to stress and hectic lifestyles

“When the acid in your stomach rises into your esophagus, that’s when you know you have heartburn,” says Dr. Ken Redcross, a board-certified physician in internal medicine and author of “Bond: The 4 Cornerstones of a Lasting and Caring Relationship with Your Doctor.” He explains that heartburn is more than just a minor discomfort, and it can impact daily life. “Heartburn can cause chest pain, difficulty swallowing, and even interfere with sleep. While there are many contributing factors, whatever the cause, it’s uncomfortable and important to manage.”

Suffering from indigestion and heartburn? Dr. Redcross recommends a few simple measures that may help you find relief.

• When embarking on a new diet to improve health and wellness, the last thing you may expect to suffer from are digestive issues. But a sudden change to one’s diet is frequently the source of heartburn. Keto diets in particular can trigger heartburn as the diet requires upping the intake of fat, which takes longer to leave the stomach. If you are starting a new diet, it can be helpful to change your diet more gradually.

• Indigestion from travel is common, as being away from home often means eating unfamiliar foods and keeping odd hours. When on the go, (or all the time) stick mostly with tried-and-true foods you know that sit well, attempt to keep a regular eating schedule, and wear loose, comfortable clothing.

• Eating too fast or too much can also contribute to indigestion. Slow down and savor your food. Also, consider consuming smaller portions at a time.

• Try to incorporate some movement into your daily routine, particularly after meals, as lying down directly after eating can be a source of indigestion. Exercise can also help you maintain a healthy weight, which is another important factor in managing indigestion.

• Know your triggers. For some, certain foods like citrus, spices, fatty food, and alcoholic or caffeinated beverages can trigger symptoms. Knowing your specific triggers can help you avoid them.

For a happy, healthy belly, learn your indigestion triggers and be prepared to manage symptoms.

