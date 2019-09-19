370 – A Month Later

by Amit Verma

It has been a month since India abrogated article 370, and with it the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Now that the initial euphoria has died, it seems as good a time as any to assess different aspects emanating from the action.

First, it is important to understand that not all those who supported the abrogation of the article are ultra-nationalists who subscribe to right-wing Hindu ideology. A case in point is the Aam Admi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal who is no friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which voted with the ruling party. Similarly, it is an unfortunate mistake to call those who did not favor the move as being motivated by some vague anti-national itch. A case in point is Janta Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar, which is a member of the ruling coalition.

There is no question in mind of Indians that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and worthy of great sacrifices, article 370 or not withstanding. This is despite the fact that Kashmir in itself no longer carries the same loud emotive call for great untrampled beauty that movies and songs of yesteryears depicted. Indians can now as easily afford to vacation in Switzerland or New Zealand, as they can anywhere in the world. The net contribution of the state towards Indian economy is also relatively small. This meant that till recently Kashmir was mostly relegated to one among the more important problems facing the country. It will continue to be that.

But the abrogation of the article itself has raised many other important issues. Here, there may be a need to draw a parallel with demonetization carried out by this government in 2016. That too was carried out with speed and alacrity, and generated a great deal of initial euphoria as a panacea for all that ills India. We are, however, yet to be fully told why it was done, and if that indeed was the best solution. Abrogation of the article, similarly, has not been fully justified. What problem was it meant to solve? Terrorism is primarily a problem emanating from Pakistan, and was not because of the presence of article 370. It will continue to be a problem, or not, depending on how Pakistan, as a country and as a society, evolves. Economic development of the state is also not a particularly strong excuse because some of the poorest states in India – Bihar, Jharkhand, among others – do not have article 370 in their constitution that has prevented them from economic development over the last 73 years. People in Kashmir have the same issues with Delhi as they did before the action was taken, perhaps now more so (it is not clear because there is still a clampdown on movement and media in the Kashmir valley – but it is safe to assume that people there are not celebrating the move). It is also not clear if Kashmiri Pandits, victims of ethnic cleansing themselves, will be able to go back to Kashmir anytime soon. It is also somewhat strange that people in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, to name a few, would want to take away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir when these states are trying to close themselves to Indian citizens from other states through job reservations and other actions. One concrete accomplishment this action certainly did was to raise the profile of Prime Minister Modi as someone who will fulfil some of his party’s election manifesto. Another one is that it made a sizeable number of people in India and elsewhere take the efforts of educating themselves on article 370 and the complex issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Just like demonetization, India will be grappling with the effects of the abrogation for some years (perhaps decades) to come. If world events in the last 15-20 years are any pointers, they point to an important lesson – not all problems should be solved in so drastic a fashion. Some of them should be allowed lots of patience and time – years and decades – and soft diplomatic efforts to solve by themselves. A case in point is the removal of Saddam Hussain. As abhorrent as he and his regime were, what has followed since then has been astronomically worse – ethnic cleansing in Iraq, rise of ISIS, utter destruction of Syria. European powers were excitedly supporting the removal of Gaddafi, but Libya is now a violent basket-case, and a busy conduit for illegal migration into Europe, giving those very same powers and public heartburns. In a similar vein, article 370 had already been hollowed out over the decades by various governments. A little more effort and time, it would have become completely toothless, a provision only on paper, and no one would have had any complaints. But of course, this is far less exciting than a shock-approach.

This brings us to the more important aspect of the action of the government. Just like demonetization, abrogation has showed a small glimpse of the authoritarian power of the central government of India. But unlike demonetization, the action has laid bare the weak seams holding constitutional democracy in India together – its Achilles heals. This, more than anything else, is the most concerning aspect of the action. Democratic spirit, and checks and balances, have been severely compromised to the dismay of great many who assumed that India would become more, not less, democratic as time progressed, and democratic institutions would become stronger, not weaker. In a country where a vast number of people would not mind some version of a dictatorship, this is one scary proposition indeed. States in India, it is now very clear, are nothing more than administrative units, carrying out the will of the Center. They can be broken apart and formed very easily, with bare minimum legislative action at the Center providing a cover, with voices from the people being affected being an afterthought. It does not require an aficionado of dystopian movies and novels to appreciate how easily India can slide into a dictatorship. Just as the people of Jammu and Kashmir did not have a voice at the table through the dissolved state assembly, one can imagine a national crisis that leads a leader at the center with great mass support to utilize the opportunity to first prorogate the national parliament. Then he or she can make the argument that the Prime Minister is the voice of the Cabinet, and the Cabinet is the voice of the President, and the President is the voice of the Parliament, and the Parliament is the voice of the People, so therefore, the Prime Minister is the sole voice of the People. Then all states can be dissolved and brought together into one single union territory, to be ruled over by the Prime Minister. If this sounds slightly fantastic, then one should just look at recent actions by Boris Johnson. He prorogated the parliament when he does not even enjoy a great support, to push his agenda in a country with a stronger democratic tradition than India. What can he accomplish if he has more popular support?

Continuing on that vein, the mess that is Brexit has one important lesson for everyone, including Pakistan, as it ponders its response to India’s actions. It is that the European Union is a very successful model, worthy of emulation. Great Britain, through Brexit, will accelerate a slide into irrelevancy, and may perhaps even break apart and cease to exist. By being part of European Union, it carried a voice in world affairs beyond its weight. If Pakistan is willing to dissociate its perceived reasons for its very existence from Kashmir, it opens up the possibility of forming a vast, powerful, single currency economic block, stretching from Afghanistan to Myanmar, including Nepal, and Bhutan, and Sri Lanka and Maldives. This solves the problem of stateless people and territorial disputes, and allows for huge economic investment and development. The fear is that in Pakistan, this may be not as exciting as dabbling with terrorists and rabble rousers.

Amit Verma is a resident of Houston, and a Professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He is the author of two well received works of literary fiction – The Lives and The Times, and The Lives and the Times II. His third work, A Quiver in the Purlieu, is expected to appear soon.