33 Asian American Candidates are on the Primary Election Ballot!

HOUSTON – (Feb 15, 2020) – The 2020 Primary Election in Texas will be on March, 3rd, Tuesday (Super Tuesday). Early voting has started this week and will continue till Feb 28. This year, a total of 14 states will join the Super Tuesday Primaries, including two large states of Texas and California. The purpose is to elect the winning candidates from each political party, Democratic and Republican, who will be then heading to the historical 2020 General Election in November.

A coalition of greater Houston Asian American organizations has jointly hosted an Asian American Candidate Forum in the evening of Feb 12th, at the Turkish Center, to help the communities and organization leaders meet these candidates and hear their campaign themes. In this election, there are 33 Asian American candidates on the ballots of both political parties in the Houston area. The number of candidates have doubled from the 2018 election, and is a four-time increase of those in 2016.

This unprecedented enthusiasm of Asian Americans running for office is triggered by what’s happening in the national and local politics since 2016. This is obvious from hearing what candidates have spoken about passionately during the forum. They expressed grave concerns and clear desires of taking leadership roles in the public offices and changes they wish to bring in both government and local communities. This was very much welcomed by loud cheers and claps from a packed full-house audience during the event.

Among the 33 candidates, 8 are running for Congressional seats, 3 are for Texas judiciary positions, 9 are for Texas House Representatives, and the remaining are for county-wide positions including tax assessors, judges and constables. In the contested race of Congressional District 22 and Texas House 26 which cover Fort Bend County with a high density of Asian American immigrants, there are 12 Asian Americans running on both parties. Down-ballot candidates asked for every note possible as these positions are even more relevant to everyday life and local policies such as tax, safety, and flood control.

Organizers of the forum emphasized on the importance of voter participation among the Asian Americans which historically do not vote in the Primary. But due to the current political climate and a high number of candidates, community support becomes paramount in this election. As voters can only pick one political party in the Primary, therefore, in crowded races, doing the research thoroughly on the candidates and understanding who is who in the race, the motives of their running are obviously going to be important.

Please check the county election office for voting location and hours, and sample ballot. Houston Chronicle and Texas Tribune, along with other major civic organizations, such as the League of Women’s Voters (https://www.vote411.org/texas) also have descriptions and coverage of the election, in addition to introduction or endorsement of the candidates. List of the Asian American candidates in Houston area is available from sponsor organization facebook or email event organizer helenshih1111@gmail.com.

Organizing committee of the event comes from different Asian American organizations in Houston including Helen Shih of the United Chinese Americans, Nabila Mansoor of Emgage, Cecil Fong of Houston 80-20 and OCA Greater-Houston, Nishan Khan of the Bangladeshi American Political Affairs Council, Abur Khan of the Pakistan American Voter Registration Initiative (PAVRI), Arun Mundra of the Indo-American Association of Greater Houston, Rahul Pandit of the Hindu American Foundation, and Shobana Muratee of Voice of Asia. Other sponsor organizations included Asian-Pacific American Public Affairs and Indian American Political Action Committee.