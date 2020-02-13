2020 Chairman’s Gala: Highway to Fort Bend featuring Doppelganger Band

The 5-Star Accredited Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce held the Chairman’s rock-n-roll Gala on Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Infinity Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch. The annual event paid tribute to the leaders and volunteers of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce who served the chamber in 2019 and welcomed the new leadership for 2020.

Immediate Past Chair, Rehan Alimohammad, Partner of Wong Fleming, presented the Community Spirit Award to retiring City Manager, Allen Bogard who has served the City of Sugar Land since 1995. Mayor Joe Zimmerman accepted the award on behalf of Mr. Bogard and made kind and heartfelt remarks about his tenure with the city. Mr. Bogard has seen the city more than double in population, with his implementation of the City Council’s vision for Sugar Land resulting in numerous state and national recognitions, including “Best Place to Live” and “Safest City.” The City of Sugar Land now boasts more than 66,300 jobs and is home to high-profile regional and international corporations. Effective community-building efforts, citizen engagement, and responsiveness to the needs of citizens has resulted in programs such as Sugar Land 101, multicultural initiatives, expanded cultural arts, and the city’s first animal shelter. Sugar Land continues to retain and challenge a champion workforce that consistently exceeds the high expectations of the community. A focus on developing future leaders within the city organization has led to successful internal promotions of numerous talented professionals to high-profile positions, including the current fire and police chiefs and several assistant city managers.

The Chairman’s Award was presented to Lane Pearson, a fifth-generation Texan, and native Houstonian and long-time Fort Bend county resident with a track record of exceptional support for our chamber. Lane Pearson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene has been a champion of the chamber for decades. Lane is a graduate of the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 1993 and has faithfully served as a Chamber Partner since the inception of the program assisting with numerous ribbon cuttings, groundbreakings, and Network Nites through the years and always offering a warm, and welcoming smile to everyone. Lane is a multi-million-dollar Top Producer and Consistent Top Lister since 1991 and has received numerous company awards as a real estate agent. Lane is dedicated to her profession and is a member of the Houston Association of Realtors, Junior Service League of Fort Bend, Texas Association of Realtors, Fort Bend County Women’s Center, National Association of Realtors, Quail Valley Country Club Women’s Golf Association and Women’s Council of Realtors. Lane is also very well respected by her peers. The Women’s Center recognized Lane in the first Volunteer Hall of Fame class for her 10 years of service. In 2008, she earned the prestigious ALHS designation, Accredited Luxury Home Specialist.

The awards continued with Alimohammad acknowledging the leadership and service of immediate past Chairman, Malisha Patel (SVP and CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital); retiring Board Members, Raj Basavaraju (Principal – Transcend Engineers & Planners, LLC); Khori Hunter (Business Director – Sweetpea Smiles); Linda Huynh (Doctor – Sugar Mill Chiropractic and Acupuncture); Jessica Jia (Senior Associate – Traffic Engineers, Inc.); Cindy Picazo (Senior Vice President – BancorpSouth); and Jana Williams (Financial Representative – Dearborn & Creggs); and retiring Division Chairs, Dee Koch (Lifetime Member); Christy Medlin (Business Development Director – Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sugar Land); and Rob Thompson (Owner/Founder – TruCore Business Development).

Incoming Chairman, Jonathan Pursch (Vice President – Frost Bank) introduced the 2020 Executive Officers; Chair Elect, Janice Suchyta (Counsel – Seyfarth Shaw); Immediate Past Chair, Rehan Alimohammad (Partner – Wong Fleming); Treasurer, Keith Borgfeldt (President – Spartan Wealth Management LLC); Legal Counsel, Dustin Fessler (Attorney – RMWBH Law); and President & CEO, Keri Schmidt along with the 2020 Board of Directors, Three Committee and Division Chairs.

Following the awards, the over 450 guests entered the Rock-N-Roll Chamber for more libations, fun, games AND live music from the Doppelganger Band!

Heavy Metal Sponsors were: CHI St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital, Consolidated Communications, Fluor Corporation, PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, and Sterling McCall Automotive Group.

Our Alternative Music Sponsors were: Amerant Bank, Associated Testing Laboratories, Inc., Audi Sugar Land – A Sewell Company, BGE Inc., BSA Architects, Inc., Costello, Inc., Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Johnson Development Corporation, MD Anderson Cancer Center – Sugar Land, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land & Southwest Hospitals, NALCO Champion, An Ecolab Company, Pamela Printing Company, Paradigm Consultants, Inc., Rich Products Corporation, RMWBH Law, Safari Texas Ranch, Sugar Lakes Family Practice, TDECU, The Phoenix Design Group, Wharton County Junior College, and Windstream Communications.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The only 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the region located in Fort Bend, the great American County. The advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond.