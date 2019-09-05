11th Indian Film Festival of Houston at Asia Society Texas Center

On October 4th and 5th, 2019

The 11th Indian Film Festival of Houston (IFFH) will be held on October 4th and 5th, 2019 at the Asia Society Texas Center offering unique opportunity to learn about India’s multi-faceted culture and long history of film-making.

IFFH is a non-profit organization devoted to creating a greater appreciation of Indian cinema and culture by showcasing quality films that honor entertainment performers and film-makers.

IFFH 2019 will showcase a combination of feature films, shorts and documentaries and will offer jury awards for the Best Films, as we all as, offer special recognition to, outstanding talents and industry leaders.